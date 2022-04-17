Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDWR. TheStreet cut Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Radware has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.45, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

