Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RFL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,021. Rafael has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 3,579.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFL. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rafael in the third quarter worth about $60,792,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rafael in the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rafael in the third quarter worth about $8,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rafael by 3,637.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 207,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rafael by 1,131.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

