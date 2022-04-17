RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,942 shares of company stock worth $309,055 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 133,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

