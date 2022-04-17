RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.
In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,942 shares of company stock worth $309,055 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RAPT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 133,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $43.26.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
