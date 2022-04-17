Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $409.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07554454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,384.35 or 0.99899620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052295 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

