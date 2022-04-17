Raymond James Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $145.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.38.

RGLD stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 22.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

