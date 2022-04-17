RED (RED) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

RED (RED) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $578,383.98 and $23,741.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

