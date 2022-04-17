Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $205,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. 22,096,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $219.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

