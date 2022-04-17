Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ViewRay worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in ViewRay by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 920,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

VRAY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $624.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.94. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

