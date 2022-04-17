Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.93. 852,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,124. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average is $175.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

