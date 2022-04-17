Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,702 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,851 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 175,576 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 71,790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 121,008 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,763. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

