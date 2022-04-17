Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,915,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,840,486. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

