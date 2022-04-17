Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,051. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

