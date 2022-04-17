Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,010 TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNAZ. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 3,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,879. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

