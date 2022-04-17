Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 18,784 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 6,027,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

