Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.27. 3,020,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

