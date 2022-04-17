Reef 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.12 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $167.16 million and $13.12 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00255601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00035130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00113712 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

