Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Cap Hits $16.40 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $84.62 or 0.00209556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and $98,685.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

