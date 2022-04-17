Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.06% of Regency Centers worth $265,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,979. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

