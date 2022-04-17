Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

REL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($33.95) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($42.03) target price on Relx in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.53) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.08) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.80).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,439 ($31.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,297.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,291.36. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,781 ($23.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($32.24). The company has a market capitalization of £47.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 35.50 ($0.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.62), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,733.53).

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.