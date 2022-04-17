Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($320.65) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.74.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

