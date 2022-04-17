renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $443,478.97

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $443,478.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.00 or 0.07563234 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.71 or 1.00143920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050620 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

