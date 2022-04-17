ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to announce $3.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. ReneSola posted sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

SOL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 524,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,090. The company has a market capitalization of $380.14 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.