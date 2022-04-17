ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ReneSola by 143.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 524,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,090. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

