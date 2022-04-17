Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.