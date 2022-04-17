Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Research Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 3,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,760. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

