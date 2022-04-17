Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RTBRF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

