RioDeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $457,929.00 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $457,929.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

