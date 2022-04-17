Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.06)-($0.53) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $23.1-23.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.44 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.07). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rite Aid by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 91,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 331,185 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

