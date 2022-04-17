RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFM. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $17.77 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.1062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

