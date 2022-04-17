Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 552,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,425. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

