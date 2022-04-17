Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,742 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $303,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE RHI traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 552,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,425. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

