Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $15.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 517,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 291,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

