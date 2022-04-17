Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Price Target to GBX 2,550

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of £393.43 million and a PE ratio of 21.64. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,343.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,521.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.80), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,212.67).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.