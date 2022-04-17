Royal Bank of Canada Raises LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target to €790.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €780.00 ($847.83) to €790.00 ($858.70) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €787.00 ($855.43) to €807.00 ($877.17) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $703.67.

LVMUY opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.97. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $119.50 and a twelve month high of $171.91.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

