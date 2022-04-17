Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target to 24.00

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from 21.00 to 24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NLLSF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Nel ASA to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

