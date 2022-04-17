Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

IMIAF opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. IMI has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.01.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

