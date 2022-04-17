Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.
IMIAF opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. IMI has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.01.
IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
