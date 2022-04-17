Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($50.04) to GBX 3,100 ($40.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,680 ($60.99) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,183.33 ($54.51).

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,426 ($31.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.05). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,743.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.79%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

About RHI Magnesita (Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

