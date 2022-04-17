RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RYB Education stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of RYB Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

RYB Education stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

