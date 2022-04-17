Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.44).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($3.01) to GBX 233 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 268 ($3.49) to GBX 267 ($3.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

LON:SBRE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.89). 140,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £555 million and a PE ratio of 18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.83. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.