Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 4,971 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 33,520,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,137,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.