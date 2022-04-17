Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,566,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569,332. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

