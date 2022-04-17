Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

