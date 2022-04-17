Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 10,145.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWG. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.98.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

