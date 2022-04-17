Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,421,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

