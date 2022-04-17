Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 14.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 13,436,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,822. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

