Sage Rhino Capital LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,730,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,521,557. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

