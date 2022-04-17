Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ SVFD opened at $5.61 on Friday. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.
Save Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Save Foods (SVFD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.