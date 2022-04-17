Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$87.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.77.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$74.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.01. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.