Scotiabank Increases Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$1.50

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.12.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

