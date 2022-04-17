Scotiabank Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.78.

ALS stock opened at C$24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.75. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$14.92 and a one year high of C$25.68.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.70 million. Research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.6885918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

